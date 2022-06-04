The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office did not ask you to pay bond via bitcoin

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office are letting residents know of a scam phone call.

According to authorities, people have been hit with a phone call from someone impersonating a law enforcement official who claims they have a warrant and the recipient needs to purchase bitcoin to resolve it. This is not how bond is paid.

The Sheriff’s Office said the calls appear to come from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office’s phone number, but that the calls did not come from them.

“A police agency will never take an form of payment over the phone and we do not take any form of payment other than cash or credit card for bond money,” the department wrote on social media.

It’s a scam that has occurred multiple times across the state of Michigan.

Read: Attorney General Nessel didn’t ask you for a gift card

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use a similar pattern. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

