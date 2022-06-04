City of Lansing work to bring new life to downtown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Capital is working to bring more attraction to its downtown by adding larger events and new businesses to the area hit hard by the pandemic.

Related: Lansing plans to bring businesses back, revitalize downtown

“If you tried it before, it’s probably different than how you remember,” said Downtown Community Development director Julie Reinhardt.

The Downtown Community Development is working to redesign Downtown Lansing by adding larger events to the calendar and opening more restaurants. Reinhardt said the goal is to change what downtown was before to create a 24/7 experience.

“We were able to function serving our day time worker -- particular the lunch time crowd,” Reinhardt said. “And over time, we lost a lot of our retail and fun night activities. So given this once in a life time chance to resign it. We are aware we night fun things to do at night and on the weekends.”

People living downtown and visitors alike can also expect upgrade parks, live music opportunities and more retail businesses.

“Downtown is vibing. We are on a whole new level,” said CocoBella Fashion Boutique owner Bee Monique. “The pandemic is over. We are ready to live again and we are ready to get out and enjoy life so why wouldn’t I open in downtown Lansing.

Monique, a mother and entrepreneur, specializes in everything fashion with a mission to make women feel their best. She not only encourages shoppers to support downtown businesses, but also to invest in everything local.

“Lansing is my hometown. Downtown westside is where I’m from. I was born and raised,” Monique said. “This is my home. It’s very important for us to be seen and heard.”

The City of Lansing also has plans to add a large entertainment venue at the southwest corner of South Washington Square and Lenawee Street. The project is expected to cost the city $21 million. Money has already been secured from the state and they are now collecting the rest from private donors and grants.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.