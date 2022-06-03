Advertisement

Your Health: Weight loss surgery may benefit heart health

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roughly 83 million Americans have one form of cardiovascular disease and 805,000 Americans have a heart attack every year.

Bariatric surgery -- or gastric bypass surgery -- has been proven to help patients lose dramatic amounts of weight -- in some cases, up to 100 pounds in the first year. There are other health benefits, too.

“Patients with obesity who underwent bariatric surgery had significantly lower risk of death and new onset, heart failure and heart attack and stroke,” said Dr. Amgad Mentias.

Researchers looked at the health outcomes of 95,000 MediCare patients and found that bariatric surgery had a preventive effect at all ages, including those age 65-75. It’s a patient population that hasn’t been extensively studied.

“The amount of risk reduction in these patients were impressive,” Mentias said. “As I mentioned, it was more than 30% for most of the outcomes.”

The researchers said the findings indicate the health consequences of obesity on the cardiovascular system are reversible when patients lose significant weight and keep it off.

