Warbirds fly in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 photojournalist Dave Jones captured sensational video of the Warbirds and Classics Remote Control Air Show.

The event features scale planes from World War I and World War II, including jet and classic planes from aviation history. Those planes will be held at the field for static viewing. Visitors will also be able to watch them in the air.

The planes are said to have a wing span of 8 to 10 feet and up.

The remote control air show is hosted by the Capital Area Radio Drone Squadron (CARDS).

If you missed the Warbirds Thursday, no worries. They’re performing through Saturday at CARDS Field on Otto Road in Grand Ledge.

