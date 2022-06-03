Advertisement

Warbirds fly in Grand Ledge

Warbirds fly in Grand Ledge
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 photojournalist Dave Jones captured sensational video of the Warbirds and Classics Remote Control Air Show.

Read: GM slashes price tag of Bolt, making it the least expensive EV on the market

The event features scale planes from World War I and World War II, including jet and classic planes from aviation history. Those planes will be held at the field for static viewing. Visitors will also be able to watch them in the air.

The planes are said to have a wing span of 8 to 10 feet and up.

The remote control air show is hosted by the Capital Area Radio Drone Squadron (CARDS).

If you missed the Warbirds Thursday, no worries. They’re performing through Saturday at CARDS Field on Otto Road in Grand Ledge.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

I-496 in Lansing to close through October for rebuilding project
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Brendan Travis Jaquette
Lansing police seek 14-year-old boy missing since mid-May
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’
Ingham County Health Department investigate trailer park’s ‘toxic’ living conditions

Latest News

Flint man arrested outside US Capitol with fake badge, BB gun, body armor
Warbirds fly in Grand Ledge
Warbirds fly in Grand Ledge
Weekend weather outlook, the latest potential tropical storm, and more
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - June 3, 2022
3 Lansing shootings in under 12 hours