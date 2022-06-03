Struggling Twins Arrive in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) - The struggling Minnesota Twins have arrived in Toronto without regular right fielder Max Kepler and relief pitchers Emilio Pagán, Caleb Thielbar and Trevor Megill. The four players are on the restricted list to comply with the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Canada requires anyone traveling to the country to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The second shot must be at least 14 days before entry. Pagán says he has considered vaccination but is anxious about it. He has seven saves and a 3.00 ERA in 18 games.

