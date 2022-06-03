Advertisement

Struggling Twins Arrive in Toronto

Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon runs the bases on his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals...
Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon runs the bases on his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - The struggling Minnesota Twins have arrived in Toronto without regular right fielder Max Kepler and relief pitchers Emilio Pagán, Caleb Thielbar and Trevor Megill. The four players are on the restricted list to comply with the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Canada requires anyone traveling to the country to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The second shot must be at least 14 days before entry. Pagán says he has considered vaccination but is anxious about it. He has seven saves and a 3.00 ERA in 18 games.

