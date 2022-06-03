Advertisement

Start the Summer Reading Challenge with the Capital Area District Library

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) -

You can join the Summer Reading Challenge with the fun theme is Oceans of Possibilities.

· Challenge runs now through August 6.

· Kids, teens, and adults can read for fun and prizes, plus enjoy free events with animals, magic, music and more.

· More importantly, the challenge helps kids avoid the summer slide. This is the decline in reading ability and other academic skills that can occur over the summer break.

· The library is asking the community to join us in reaching 10 million minutes of combined reading time this summer.

· For more information about our Summer Reading and 10 Million Minute Challenges, visit cadl.org/summer.

You can also check out the Library of Things!

Check out this video to learn more about the library millage.

