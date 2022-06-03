Advertisement

Shooting near Old Town sends 1 to hospital

A 38-year-old was found with a gunshot wound following a shooting on Indiana Ave.
A 38-year-old was found with a gunshot wound following a shooting on Indiana Ave.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting on Indiana Avenue.

Lansing Police responded to reports of a shooting east of Old Town, around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Once there, they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The wound was not life-threatening, and police tell News 10 that he is stable. Police are also saying that there is no threat to the public currently.

Just hours earlier, on the other side of town, near the Old Oakland neighborhood, a man was shot on Hyland Street.

More: Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized

If you have any information on either incident, you are asked to please call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4688.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

I-496 in Lansing to close through October for rebuilding project
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’
Ingham County Health Department investigate trailer park’s ‘toxic’ living conditions
Eaton County man charged with assault with intent to murder in Memorial Day altercation
Hope College sees lockdown due to nearby fatal shooting

Latest News

A 38-year-old was found with a gunshot wound following a shooting on Indiana Ave.
Shooting near Old Town sends 1 to hospital - News 10 Today at 5 a.m.
A 38-year-old was found with a gunshot wound following a shooting on Indiana Ave.
Shooting near Old Town sends 1 to hospital - News 10 at 6 a.m.
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 6/3/22
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized