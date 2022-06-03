Shooting near Old Town sends 1 to hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting on Indiana Avenue.

Lansing Police responded to reports of a shooting east of Old Town, around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Once there, they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The wound was not life-threatening, and police tell News 10 that he is stable. Police are also saying that there is no threat to the public currently.

Just hours earlier, on the other side of town, near the Old Oakland neighborhood, a man was shot on Hyland Street.

If you have any information on either incident, you are asked to please call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4688.

