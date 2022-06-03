Schools Rule: Holt breaks ground on new buildings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the 2021-22 school year comes to an end, the next school year might be too early to think about, but at Holt Public Schools, there’s a lot to look forward to.

The district broke ground Thursday on the first phase of construction for Elliot Elementary School.

“We’re really delighted to be a part of this project,” said superintendent David Hornak. “I want to thank our public for their commitment and the reality is our students are the beneficiary of this.. you know our students and staff.”

He said the project will allow them to improve every single building in the district. Hornak said that’s a plus for the students, who are now making multiple transitions before graduation.

“When they transition from one building to the next they need to learn a new system and they need to learn a new people,” Hornak said.

He said that can be tough on students, but the new set up will make it so they will only make that leap twice.

“We find that a sense of belonging really impacts the educational system,” Hornak concluded.

