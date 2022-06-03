Advertisement

Schools Rule: Holt breaks ground on new buildings

Schools Rule: Holt breaks ground on new buildings
By Claudia Sella
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the 2021-22 school year comes to an end, the next school year might be too early to think about, but at Holt Public Schools, there’s a lot to look forward to.

The district broke ground Thursday on the first phase of construction for Elliot Elementary School.

“We’re really delighted to be a part of this project,” said superintendent David Hornak. “I want to thank our public for their commitment and the reality is our students are the beneficiary of this.. you know our students and staff.”

He said the project will allow them to improve every single building in the district. Hornak said that’s a plus for the students, who are now making multiple transitions before graduation.

“When they transition from one building to the next they need to learn a new system and they need to learn a new people,” Hornak said.

He said that can be tough on students, but the new set up will make it so they will only make that leap twice.

“We find that a sense of belonging really impacts the educational system,” Hornak concluded.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

I-496 in Lansing to close through October for rebuilding project
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Brendan Travis Jaquette
Lansing police seek 14-year-old boy missing since mid-May
.
3 Lansing shootings in under 12 hours
Ingham County Health Department investigate trailer park’s ‘toxic’ living conditions

Latest News

Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Michigan State University discontinues COVID isolation housing
Michigan schools see closures as temperatures could become dangerous for students
Okemos School Board votes unanimously to support bond proposal
Okemos School Board votes unanimously to support bond proposal
Schools Rule: A unique internship opportunity for Michiganders
Schools Rule: A unique internship opportunity for Michiganders