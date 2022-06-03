Quality Dairy releases new items to celebrate National Donut Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 celebrated National Donut Day with Quality Dairy.

Not only does Quality Dairy have a special going for the fun day, but they are also coming out with a variety of flavors and cake pops.

Check out more in the video.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.