Police seek missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in Lansing or Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing.

According to authorities, Shakira Jazzalyn Williams was last seen leaving Dwight Rich School of the Arts in a burgundy SUV. Her parents have reported her as a runaway.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a PINK-branded green zip-up hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves, and black and white Nike shoes.

She is believed to either be in the Lansing or Detroit areas.

Anyone who has seen Shakira Jazzalyn Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

