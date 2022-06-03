Advertisement

Paws in the Park returns to Jackson, raising money for Cascades Humane Society

A group featured on America’s Got Talent will be there to perform!
A group featured on America’s Got Talent will be there to perform!
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Cascades Humane Society is kicking off the annual Paws in the Park event in Jackson.

The event will be held at the Horace Blackman Park located downtown. For the fourth year in a row, the event will include a 5-k run, a one-mile walk, and the doggie dash which will be chip-timed by the Michigan Running Foundation.

Awards will be given to the top three runners in each age group.

Starting Saturday there will be a vaccine clinic, vendors, and concessions.

New this year the humane society is bringing in the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show to give several performances this amazing group was even featured on America’s Got Talent!

All proceeds go directly to the Cascades Humane Society.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

I-496 in Lansing to close through October for rebuilding project
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’
Ingham County Health Department investigate trailer park’s ‘toxic’ living conditions
Brendan Travis Jaquette
Lansing police seek 14-year-old boy missing since mid-May
Eaton County man charged with assault with intent to murder in Memorial Day altercation

Latest News

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Weekend weather outlook, the latest potential tropical storm, and more
A group featured on America’s Got Talent will be there to perform!
Paws in the Park returns to Jackson, raising money for Cascades Humane Society
WILX Weather Webcast 6/3/2022 Midday Update
FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
US added 390,000 jobs in May as hiring remained robust