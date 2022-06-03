Paws in the Park returns to Jackson, raising money for Cascades Humane Society

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Cascades Humane Society is kicking off the annual Paws in the Park event in Jackson.

The event will be held at the Horace Blackman Park located downtown. For the fourth year in a row, the event will include a 5-k run, a one-mile walk, and the doggie dash which will be chip-timed by the Michigan Running Foundation.

Awards will be given to the top three runners in each age group.

Starting Saturday there will be a vaccine clinic, vendors, and concessions.

New this year the humane society is bringing in the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show to give several performances this amazing group was even featured on America’s Got Talent!

All proceeds go directly to the Cascades Humane Society.

