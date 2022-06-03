Now Desk Morning Edition - Weekend outlook, a victim is ID’d decades after her death, a new giraffe calf, and it’s National Donut Day (Part 1)
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take an extended look at the forecast and if your weekend plans will be a wash.
Plus Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells check in with what’s trending this morning and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
More:
- More Sunshine Today
- Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’
- Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid ‘discomfort’
- CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers race into restaurant to save choking baby
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.