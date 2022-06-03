New venue in Okemos features live music, axe throwing, and more

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Get your dancing shoes ready because there is a new live music venue in Okemos.

The Double Clutch Lounge, at High Caliber Karting, in the Meridian Mall, will host free live music events every Friday at 7 p.m. starting Friday.

The event is for all ages and features local bands playing a wide variety of music.

The Double Clutch Lounge will also feature food, over two dozen beers on tap, unlimited axe throwing and throwbowling, and archery tag and gelly blaster arenas.

