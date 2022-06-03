Advertisement

New venue in Okemos features live music, axe throwing, and more

The Double Clutch Lounge is at the Meridian Mall.
New venue in Okemos features live music, axe throwing, and more
By Seth Wells and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Get your dancing shoes ready because there is a new live music venue in Okemos.

The Double Clutch Lounge, at High Caliber Karting, in the Meridian Mall, will host free live music events every Friday at 7 p.m. starting Friday.

Read: ‘Celebration of all things bacon’ -- Lansing Lugnuts hosting Baconfest 2022

The event is for all ages and features local bands playing a wide variety of music.

The Double Clutch Lounge will also feature food, over two dozen beers on tap, unlimited axe throwing and throwbowling, and archery tag and gelly blaster arenas.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

I-496 in Lansing to close through October for rebuilding project
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’
Ingham County Health Department investigate trailer park’s ‘toxic’ living conditions
Brendan Travis Jaquette
Lansing police seek 14-year-old boy missing since mid-May
Eaton County man charged with assault with intent to murder in Memorial Day altercation

Latest News

GM said it’s lowering prices to make sure the Bolt vehicles are competitive in the marketplace.
GM slashes price tag of Bolt, making it the least expensive EV on the market
Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Sonic vehicles are assembled Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the...
GM slashes price tag of Bolt, making it the least expensive EV on the market
The outlook is even worse for Medicare.
Report: Americans will stop getting Social Security benefits in 13 years unless Congress acts
The Double Clutch Lounge is at the Meridian Mall.
New venue in Okemos features live music, axe throwing, and more
Dwindling Social Security payments could be less than 15 years away.
Report: Americans will stop getting Social Security benefits in 13 years unless Congress acts