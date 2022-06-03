Advertisement

‘Natural fear of humans’ -- Black bear sighted in Clinton County

Generic photo of a black bear
Generic photo of a black bear(Source: Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has advised residents in the Wacousta area, northwest of Lansing, of a black bear roaming the nearby.

The DNR said in a Facebook post Friday they believe the bear was following the Looking Glass River in search of new territory. According to experts, the bear is not likely a threat to safety.

“Black bears are not aggressive by nature and have a natural fear of humans,” said the DNR.

They stated that residents in the bear’s path should remove food sources like bird feeders, pet food, and trash for a couple weeks so the bear moves along and does not associate people with food. The DNR says to not intentionally feed the bear and right now it is not a threat.

Officials said that you should view the bear from a distance and if you wish to report a sighting, you can call the Rose Field Lake Office at 517-641-4092.

For more information on black bears you can go visit the DNR website and if you have beehives, click here.

