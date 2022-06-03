In My View: What a year for Michigan Big Ten sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten sports year is over, although some teams and athletes are in NCAA competition.

What a year for Michigan -- 18 Big Ten titles either regular season or tournament and that includes football. No other school in the league came close to that many. Michigan’s former athletic director David Brandon dramatically upgraded facilities in Ann Arbor years ago and it’s paying off for many of the Michigan teams who now draw some of the nation’s best athletes -- they sure did for this school year in my view.

