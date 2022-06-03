Michigan Supreme Court rejects GOP ballot appeals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michael Markey, James Craig and Perry Johnson will not be on the 2022 August primary ballot, after a decision Friday by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Background: Michigan Court of Claims declines to put James Craig on 2022 ballot

The State Board of Canvassers had rejected five GOP candidates for fraudulent signatures. The candidates had said they would appeal a decision by the State Board of Canvassers that disqualified them from the 2022 Republican primary.

In an opinion on the Perry case, the court wrote, “The plaintiff’s mandamus action plainly lacks merit because he cannot show that the Board of State Canvassers had a clear legal duty to certify his name to the ballot.”

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

