Michigan State Police: Traffic fatalities reach 16-year high

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Data released Friday shows an increase in nearly every category of crash deaths during 2021 in Michigan.

As traffic deaths in Michigan peaked above 1,100, according to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, the 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in the state since 1,129 deaths in 2005.

“Traffic crashes are preventable and the public should know that,” said Lt. Brian Oleksyk, Public Information Officer for the Michigan State Police.

MSP said that the only time a traffic crash is not preventable is when the crash involved a vehicle versus an animal.

“No one’s ever at fault in that. In most all other traffic crashes, where somebody’s seriously injured, a minor injury, or fatality -- those crashes are preventable,” said Oleksyk.

But for a variety of reasons, the number of traffic crashes in Michigan keeps going up.

“And through our investigations, it shows that people were either speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, distracted driving, texting, not wearing a seatbelt, drinking and driving,” said Oleksyk.

And some people are left wondering what’s being done to make sure they can safely get home from work or run to the market to pick up dinner.

“We got teams out there, troopers out there working. We are promoting education, we are giving the public clear notification especially in the tri-county area that -- when troopers are gonna be out there and what we’re looking for,” said Lt. Oleksyk.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning will be coordinating high-visibility enforcement campaigns this summer. They are looking for impaired drivers, speeders and people not wearing seatbelts.

