Advertisement

Michigan State Police: Traffic fatalities reach 16-year high

“traffic crashes are usually 100% preventable”
State Police are calling this a deadly year for driving
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Data released Friday shows an increase in nearly every category of crash deaths during 2021 in Michigan.

As traffic deaths in Michigan peaked above 1,100, according to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, the 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in the state since 1,129 deaths in 2005.

“Traffic crashes are preventable and the public should know that,” said Lt. Brian Oleksyk, Public Information Officer for the Michigan State Police.

MSP said that the only time a traffic crash is not preventable is when the crash involved a vehicle versus an animal.

“No one’s ever at fault in that. In most all other traffic crashes, where somebody’s seriously injured, a minor injury, or fatality -- those crashes are preventable,” said Oleksyk.

But for a variety of reasons, the number of traffic crashes in Michigan keeps going up.

“And through our investigations, it shows that people were either speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, distracted driving, texting, not wearing a seatbelt, drinking and driving,” said Oleksyk.

And some people are left wondering what’s being done to make sure they can safely get home from work or run to the market to pick up dinner.

“We got teams out there, troopers out there working. We are promoting education, we are giving the public clear notification especially in the tri-county area that -- when troopers are gonna be out there and what we’re looking for,” said Lt. Oleksyk.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning will be coordinating high-visibility enforcement campaigns this summer. They are looking for impaired drivers, speeders and people not wearing seatbelts.

Related: Deadliest time of the year for teen drivers: Mid-Michigan groups work to make summer safer

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

I-496 in Lansing to close through October for rebuilding project
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Brendan Travis Jaquette
Lansing police seek 14-year-old boy missing since mid-May
Ingham County Health Department investigate trailer park’s ‘toxic’ living conditions
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’

Latest News

A 59-year-old man was arrested in Flint on June 3, 2022 after he allegedly pointed a laser...
Michigan State Police arrest 2 men overnight who pointed lasers at MSP helicopters in separate events
Black bear spotted near Looking Glass River
Flint man arrested outside U.S. Capitol
Man facing murder, arson charges in Jackson fire
Christopher Wright brought to trial in connection with fatal Jackson fire