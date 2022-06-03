Michigan State Police arrest 2 men overnight who pointed lasers at MSP helicopters in separate events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In two separate incidents, two men were taken into police custody early Friday morning for allegedly pointing laser pointers at aircrafts.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police had a helicopter over flying over Hamtramck that was struck by a green laser just after midnight multiple times. Police said they were able to direct troopers on the ground to the suspect’s location and after a traffic stop, an 18-year-old -- who had a laser pointer in his possession -- was taken arrested.

Roughly 90 minutes later, Michigan State Police arrested a 59-year-old man in Flint after he allegedly pointed a laser at another MSP helicopter. Police said troopers were guided to the man’s location after the helicopter was struck by the laser multiple times.

Under Michigan law, pointing a laser at an aircraft is a five-year felony.

