Man on trial for open murder and 1st degree arson for fatal Jackson fire

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Christopher Wright has been been charged with 1st degree arson after accusations of causing a fire that killed a 28-year-old in Jackson.

On Friday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced in a statement that Christopher Michael Wright, 33, was bound to Circuit Court for trial over one count of open murder and a one count of 1st degree arson.

Wright was accused of starting a house fire on 2202 E. Ganon Street in Jackson on Feb. 10, 2022, which left 28-year-old Jacob Robert-Dean Eddy dead. According to authorities, the fire was started on the porch of the home which was located near North Forbes streets.

“The maximum possible penalty for Open Murder and 1st Degree Arson is Life in the Department of Corrections,” Prosecutor Jarzynka said.

A pre-trial date was scheduled before Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson and Wright is set on a $500,000 bond while in Jackson County jail.

