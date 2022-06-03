Lansing police seek 14-year-old boy missing since mid-May

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing.

More: Missing in Michigan

According to authorities, Brendan Travis Jaquette was last seen near the intersection of Anchor Court and Ambler Street in Holt about three weeks ago. Police said his family reported him as a runaway.

Jacquette is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has dark blond hair, a scar on his right eyebrow and one on the left side of his lip. He could potentially be using the alias Preston Barker.

Police said he has been spotted in near the intersection of Wainwright Avenue and Hillcrest Street, and near the intersection of Fielding Drive and Deerfield Avenue.

Anyone who has seen Brendan Travis Jaquette or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.