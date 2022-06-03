Advertisement

Lansing police seek 14-year-old boy missing since mid-May

He could potentially be using the alias Preston Barker.
Brendan Travis Jaquette
Brendan Travis Jaquette(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing.

More: Missing in Michigan

According to authorities, Brendan Travis Jaquette was last seen near the intersection of Anchor Court and Ambler Street in Holt about three weeks ago. Police said his family reported him as a runaway.

Jacquette is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has dark blond hair, a scar on his right eyebrow and one on the left side of his lip. He could potentially be using the alias Preston Barker.

Police said he has been spotted in near the intersection of Wainwright Avenue and Hillcrest Street, and near the intersection of Fielding Drive and Deerfield Avenue.

Anyone who has seen Brendan Travis Jaquette or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dispute between Hillsdale County neighbors ends with one shot in the head
Michigan schools see closures as temperatures could become dangerous for students
David Kirk
St. Johns Police Chief on leave, department evaluating work environment
I-496 in Lansing to close through October for rebuilding project
Ingham County Health Department investigate trailer park’s ‘toxic’ living conditions

Latest News

Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
I-496 closure
Lansing families concerned I-496 closure could lead to rise in speeding on residential streets
Getting around the I-496 closure
Michigan Court of Claims declines to put James Craig on 2022 ballot