Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was rushed to Sparrow Hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Lansing.

According to authorities, the man was the only victim of a drive-by shooting that happened on Hyland Street.

Police said it appeared that the shooting was directed at the victim and do not believe there is a danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

