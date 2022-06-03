Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was rushed to Sparrow Hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Lansing.
According to authorities, the man was the only victim of a drive-by shooting that happened on Hyland Street.
Police said it appeared that the shooting was directed at the victim and do not believe there is a danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
