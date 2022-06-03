Lansing Catholic Lands New Boys Basketball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic High School Friday announced Jake Bullock as its new boys varsity basketball coach. Bullock is a 2012 graduate of the school who went on to play four seasons in college at Aquinas. He has been on the Western Michigan University staff the past couple of seasons.

