Advertisement

Hiring might have slipped last month to a still-strong level

FILE PHOTO - Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month,...
FILE PHOTO - Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month, down from 428,000 in both March and April.(FREE TO USE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of robust hiring, U.S. employers might have pulled back slightly in May, to levels that would still be consistent with a healthy job market, despite high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month, down from 428,000 in both March and April.

If so, that would snap a record-breaking streak of 12 straight months in which job growth had topped 400,000. The unemployment rate is expected to slip to 3.5% — matching a half-century low — from 3.6%.

The May jobs report the government will issue Friday coincides with inflation near a four-decade high.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-496 in Lansing to close through October for rebuilding project
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’
Ingham County Health Department investigate trailer park’s ‘toxic’ living conditions
Eaton County man charged with assault with intent to murder in Memorial Day altercation
Hope College sees lockdown due to nearby fatal shooting

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden hails new Coast Guard leader Admiral Linda Fagan on Wednesday.
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Gas prices hit $4.99 in Lansing on June 2, 2022.
Gas prices hit $5 in Lansing, Mid-Michigan