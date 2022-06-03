Advertisement

GM slashes price tag of Bolt, making it the least expensive EV on the market

By Krystle Holleman
Jun. 3, 2022
DETROIT (WILX) - General Motors is cutting the price of its new Chevrolet Bolt, making it the cheapest electric vehicle on the market. The 2023 Bolt EV model will sell for $26,595 - nearly $6,000 less than the 2022 model.

A GM spokesperson said it’s lowering prices to make sure the Bolt vehicles are competitive in the marketplace, saying affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles.

Because the company has sold so many, GM electric vehicles are not eligible for federal tax incentives. Those incentives can total up to $7,500 for other automakers.

While the company does not qualify, Bolt owners may be able to get state EV incentives, which would bring the price down even further.

