Advertisement

Genesee County election supervisor facing trial for ballot tampering

She’s facing charges stemming from her time as Flint Township Clerk
(WJRT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kathy Funk, Deputy Clerk for Genesee County and one of the people who would be in charge of administering elections, will face trial for ballot tampering.

A Genesee County judge ordered Funk, who was formerly Flint Township’s Clerk, to stand trial related to felony charges stemming from the August 2020 primary.

At the time Funk, a Democrat, was running for re-election. She narrowly won in the unofficial count.

Background: Genesee County elections supervisor facing felony ballot tampering charges

Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement Friday.

“Our department remains committed to prosecuting election violations, regardless of the political party of the perpetrator,” Nessel said. “We look forward to trying this case in Genesee County Circuit Court.”

Funk will face multiple charges in Genesee County Circuit Court including election law – ballot tampering and misconduct in office, both five-year felonies.

The Department of Attorney General alleges Funk purposely broke a seal on a ballot container so that the votes inside, under Michigan Election Law, could not be counted in an anticipated recount. Funk was running for re-election, and narrowly prevailed in the unofficial count.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

I-496 in Lansing to close through October for rebuilding project
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Brendan Travis Jaquette
Lansing police seek 14-year-old boy missing since mid-May
Ingham County Health Department investigate trailer park’s ‘toxic’ living conditions
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’

Latest News

Michigan Supreme Court rejects GOP ballot appeals
Capital Area District Library Live Operation Millage
Capital Area District Library Live Operation Millage
fgfhfffd
Quality Dairy Live National Donut Day
Exploring the Library of Things
Exploring the Library of Things
Saturday Block Party
Celebrating Wacousta