Genesee County election supervisor facing trial for ballot tampering

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kathy Funk, Deputy Clerk for Genesee County and one of the people who would be in charge of administering elections, will face trial for ballot tampering.

A Genesee County judge ordered Funk, who was formerly Flint Township’s Clerk, to stand trial related to felony charges stemming from the August 2020 primary.

At the time Funk, a Democrat, was running for re-election. She narrowly won in the unofficial count.

Background: Genesee County elections supervisor facing felony ballot tampering charges

Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement Friday.

“Our department remains committed to prosecuting election violations, regardless of the political party of the perpetrator,” Nessel said. “We look forward to trying this case in Genesee County Circuit Court.”

Funk will face multiple charges in Genesee County Circuit Court including election law – ballot tampering and misconduct in office, both five-year felonies.

The Department of Attorney General alleges Funk purposely broke a seal on a ballot container so that the votes inside, under Michigan Election Law, could not be counted in an anticipated recount. Funk was running for re-election, and narrowly prevailed in the unofficial count.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.