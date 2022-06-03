Gas prices hit $5 in Lansing, Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices in Lansing jumped 52 cents in two days, many stations were charging $4.99 a gallon Thursday.

Lansing hit the $5 mark sooner than Gas Buddy analysts were expecting, which was June 17.

“I can’t afford it. I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas. It’s too high,” said Marsha Walker, who got gas Thursday. $10 only got her two gallons.

“You don’t have a choice but to get a little at a time unless you go ahead and bite the bullet and fill your car up, but I can’t afford to do that,” she said.

Walker, like many drivers, was hoping gas would come down from the $4.49 a gallon after Memorial Day like it has in the past.

Gas Buddy said that didn’t happen because the wholesale price the stations pay went up before the holiday and they waited to pass that price to the pump.

Now Walker is having to make a choice.

“My medication ran me $30-something dollars last week. Just with a co-pay and my car needed gas too,” Walker said. “But I needed my medication so I chose my medication.”

It cost Randy Park more than $100 to fill up his truck Thursday.

“I don’t anticipate going on any vacation,” said Park.

He’s now changing how he drives to try to save money.

“I’m not putting my foot to the metal and I’m leaving earlier to consume less fuel,” said Park.

Gas Buddy said prices are going up so fast because more people are driving, gas companies aren’t making as much gas as they used to and countries aren’t buying oil from Russia.

“We’ll see where it goes from here, but I’m prepared as much as everybody else I guess,” said Park.

Gas Buddy said the gas supply in the Midwest is the lowest it’s ever been this time of year, also driving up prices.

