Former University of Michigan athlete, sexual abuse survivor to be awarded Humanitarian Award

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Former NFL football player Jon Vaughn, who was a victim of sexual abuse from the late University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson, is set to receive a Humanitarian Award.

Anderson was accused of sexually assaulting students for more than 30 years in 2021 during his time at the University of Michigan. In 2022, U-M announced a $490 million settlement with the victims.

Former athlete Jon Vaughn was among the 1,000 people that spoke out against Anderson.

“Like many others before and after me I was ruthlessly, repeatedly and regularly raped by Dr. Anderson,” Vaughn said. “At least 45 times.”

In October 2022, The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) will honor and award the 52-year-old with a Humanitarian Award, which recognizes the work, fair-play, and sportsmanship in sports.

“For 100+ days in the bitter cold of winter, and despite a diagnosis of thyroid cancer,” GSD said in a statement. “-Jon camped out in front of University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel’s house to protest what he calls the university’s culture of enablement and its cover-up of Anderson’s actions.”

In March of 2022, U-M removed a campsite that was named “Hail to the Victims,” Vaughn chained himself to a tree for 17.5 hours which was equal to a single minute for each survivor.

“I can’t change what happened to me or the others, but we sure can make this and every other campus safer today and in the future,” said Vaughn.

GSD announced as part of the award, they will be donating $100,000 to a nonprofit organization selected by Vaughn.

“There’s no quit in Jon Vaughn,” he said.

