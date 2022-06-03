Flint man arrested outside US Capitol with fake badge, BB gun, body armor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - A man from Flint was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol Friday after he was found with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor, high capacity magazines and other ammunition.

According to authorities, just before 5 a.m. a U.S. Capitol Police patrol officer started talking to a man who had parked his 2017 Dodge Charger near Peace Circle, on the West side of the Capitol.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Jerome Felipe.

“Felipe, who is a retired police officer out of New York, presented the USCP officers with a fake badge that had ‘Department of the INTERPOL’ printed on it,” U.S. Capitol Police wrote in a release. “Felipe also made a false statement that he was a criminal investigator with the agency.”

Police said Felipe gave officers permission to search his vehicle. There, they discovered a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines and other ammunition in the car.

“No real guns were found,” police said. “Investigators are still working to determine the reason Felipe was parked near the U.S. Capitol.”

Felipe is facing charges for Unlawful Possession of High Capacity Magazines and Unregistered Ammo.

Earlier this year another person from Michigan, 55-year-old Dale Melvin of Kimball, was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police after he allegedly pulled up to the Supreme Court and told police something to the effect of, ‘the time for talking is over’.

