Fitzpatrick Retiring From NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes as offensive tackle Brad Seaton...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes as offensive tackle Brad Seaton (60) blocks Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has confirmed to The Associated Press that he plans to retire. His career spanned 17 seasons and nine teams and made him one of the NFL’s most colorful and beloved journeymen. Fitzpatrick never settled for being a backup and ended up starting for every team. He was a seventh-round pick out of Harvard who overcame his physical limitations and modest college roots. He ended up becoming the NFL’s first player to throw four touchdown passes in a single game with five different teams. Some of his most memorable performances came with Buffalo and the New York Jets. The 39-year-old Fitzpatrick’s last team was Washington.

