Celebrate the town of Wacousta with a community-wide block party

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACOUSTA, Mich. (WILX) - Come celebrate Wacousta with 2 local bands, 2 food trucks, 4 bakeries and 20 local artisans/crafters to this event!

The block party started as an alternative to their spring pancake breakfast to the community for it’s support of the local non profit preschool (www.wacoustacooppreschool.org).

Their team set out to get creative with an outdoor event, which grew to this community block party idea!

The event is also a celebration of the preschools 50th anniversary, which is an amazing milestone for a preschool!

The Block Party is from 3-7 pm on Saturday June 4th.

