3 Lansing shootings in under 12 hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Already reeling from a week with multiple incidents of gun violence, Lansing had three shootings in less than a day.

Captain Christopher Baldwin from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) says the shootings that happened Thursday evening into Friday morning do not appear to be related.

At 8:45 p.m. LPD were called to the area of Westmoreland and Hyland Avenue on reports of shots fired. The victim, a 16-year-old Eaton County boy, was transported to the hospital before police arrived on scene.

“Victim was walking near the intersection of Westmoreland and Hyland. A light colored SUV fired multiple rounds, and fled south on Westmoreland,” LPD said in a release. “The victim sustained gunshot wounds to a leg and arm, he is in fair condition.”

Background: Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized

No arrests have been made and police do not have a description of the accused.

Only hours later the second call came in.

At 12:35 a.m. Friday morning, LPD responded to calls of shots fired with one person hit, on Cabot drive. The victim, a 17-year-old Ingham County boy, was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

“Victim was walking in the street with friends, he was on his phone when he heard shots,” LPD said.

The teenager sustained a gun shot wound to the leg.

No arrest has been made, and police do not have a description of a suspect. LPD says they are investigating if the shooting has any relation to the shooting in the same area on Monday.

Background: Early morning shooting in Lansing hospitalizes 2

55 minutes after the second call about a shooting with an injury, the third came in.

Police responded to the call of a shooting near Indiana Avenue and Taft Street. The victim was a 39-year-old Lansing man.

LPD said that the victim was picked up from East Lansing by a friend, while he was with the accused shooter. They said the victim and the accused did not know each other well.

“As they are driving the accused produces a handgun and points it at the female driver. Accused directs driver to the area of Indiana Ave,” LPD wrote. “Accused directed driver and victim out of the car. Accused assaults the victim with the pistol by hitting him, and then shoots him.”

The 39-year-old Lansing man sustained a gun shot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital by Lansing Fire Department and authorities say he is in fair condition.

The accused left in the vehicle, a 2004 Pontiac Grand AM belonging to the friend. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brent Sorg at 517-483-4653 or Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.