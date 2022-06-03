Advertisement

3 Lansing shootings in under 12 hours

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Already reeling from a week with multiple incidents of gun violence, Lansing had three shootings in less than a day.

Captain Christopher Baldwin from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) says the shootings that happened Thursday evening into Friday morning do not appear to be related.

At 8:45 p.m. LPD were called to the area of Westmoreland and Hyland Avenue on reports of shots fired. The victim, a 16-year-old Eaton County boy, was transported to the hospital before police arrived on scene.

“Victim was walking near the intersection of Westmoreland and Hyland. A light colored SUV fired multiple rounds, and fled south on Westmoreland,” LPD said in a release. “The victim sustained gunshot wounds to a leg and arm, he is in fair condition.”

Background: Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized

No arrests have been made and police do not have a description of the accused.

Only hours later the second call came in.

At 12:35 a.m. Friday morning, LPD responded to calls of shots fired with one person hit, on Cabot drive. The victim, a 17-year-old Ingham County boy, was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

“Victim was walking in the street with friends, he was on his phone when he heard shots,” LPD said.

The teenager sustained a gun shot wound to the leg.

No arrest has been made, and police do not have a description of a suspect. LPD says they are investigating if the shooting has any relation to the shooting in the same area on Monday.

Background: Early morning shooting in Lansing hospitalizes 2

55 minutes after the second call about a shooting with an injury, the third came in.

Police responded to the call of a shooting near Indiana Avenue and Taft Street. The victim was a 39-year-old Lansing man.

LPD said that the victim was picked up from East Lansing by a friend, while he was with the accused shooter. They said the victim and the accused did not know each other well.

“As they are driving the accused produces a handgun and points it at the female driver. Accused directs driver to the area of Indiana Ave,” LPD wrote. “Accused directed driver and victim out of the car. Accused assaults the victim with the pistol by hitting him, and then shoots him.”

The 39-year-old Lansing man sustained a gun shot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital by Lansing Fire Department and authorities say he is in fair condition.

The accused left in the vehicle, a 2004 Pontiac Grand AM belonging to the friend. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brent Sorg at 517-483-4653 or Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

I-496 in Lansing to close through October for rebuilding project
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized
Brendan Travis Jaquette
Lansing police seek 14-year-old boy missing since mid-May
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’
Ingham County Health Department investigate trailer park’s ‘toxic’ living conditions

Latest News

Weekend weather outlook, the latest potential tropical storm, and more
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - June 3, 2022
FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
More job gains point to a solid economy and Fed rate hikes
Man on trial for open murder and 1st degree arson for fatal Jackson fire
WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Weekend weather outlook, the latest potential tropical storm, and more