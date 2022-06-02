Whitmer calls for major investments in Michigan education

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WILX) - While giving the keynote address at The 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for large investments into education.

She said that kids excelling in school is how Michigan will get the future it needs, and today’s actions will define the next century.

“Not to stress you out, but the year 2100 is only 4,000 weeks away.” Governor Whitmer stated.

In her speech, Whitmer called for approving her proposed education budget which focused on students, infrastructure and educators.

Whitmer said a priority of her budget was building kids up with the highest per-student funding ever, which she said could be done without raising taxes. The budget provides funding for tutoring and personalized learning through programs, such as the ‘MI Kids Back on Track,’ designed to help students get over pandemic-related education gaps.

“The MI Kids Back on Track program would double down on tackling unfinished learning by investing in what our kids need most,” Whitmer said on the state’s website. “For lots of kids, this means extra personalized instruction, like tutoring, which is a critical tool for parents to help their kids get caught up and on the right track after a tough few years.”

If the budget was passed as presented it would mean an additional $9,135 per student in Michigan for these services.

She said the budget for school infrastructure improvements would be set at $1 billion.

Whitmer stated, “The need for this is clear.”

She said the new infrastructure in school buildings will help improve air and water quality while also creating jobs in the process for construction workers according to Governor Whitmer.

Her plan also called for the creation of programs to assist schools with educator with recruitment and retention.

“It’s a tough time to work in school. Staff shortages, increased trauma, increased threats of violence, and learning loss make this job harder than ever” said Whitmer. “To encourage staff to stick with our kids, I propose bonuses, fellowships, and stipends to student teachers, and help districts hire and train 15,000 new teachers.”

Whitmer said, “Education is top of mind for us all, especially for our kids.”

