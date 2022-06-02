WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Weekend outlook, BLOCK:AID returns, and more!
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we can expect for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
We have the forecast for your weekend plans, plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.
More:
- Nicer Weather Returns
- Ford to invest $3.7B, 6,200 new union jobs in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri
- Detroit man sentenced to prison for sexual assault, robbery of 3 MSU students
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.