Tough Day For Spartans At Memorial Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two golfers with Michigan State connections are playing at this week’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. In round one Thursday James Piot shot 75, good for 91st place and Ryan Brehm 79, placing him 115th. Both players have afternoon tee times in round two on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.