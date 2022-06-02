Advertisement

Tough Day For Spartans At Memorial Tournament

golf MGN generic
golf MGN generic(Pexels)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two golfers with Michigan State connections are playing at this week’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. In round one Thursday James Piot shot 75, good for 91st place and Ryan Brehm 79, placing him 115th. Both players have afternoon tee times in round two on Friday.

