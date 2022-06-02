Tigers Finish Series With Win Over Twins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daz Cameron’s two run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday afternoon gave the Detroit Tigers a comeback 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. It was Cameron’s first home run of the season. The Tigers won four of the five games in the series and have won seven of their last nine games. They now have a 21-30 season record and head to New York for three games with the Yankees beginning Friday night.

