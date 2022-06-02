Advertisement

‘Public safety is paramount’ -- Over the Ledge Theatre Company temporarily closed

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - “The Realistic Joneses,” will not open the first show of 2022 at Over the Ledge Theatre Co. as originally scheduled for Thursday. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Ledges Playhouse will not be available for any of OTL’s Summer 2022 season.

“We have been working over the past week to find an alternate venue to produce some of our season in,” the theatre wrote on their website, “we will have more to say on the full impact to our schedule very soon.”

Theatre administration said the City determined that a building inspection was necessary to confirm occupancy safety. The inspector identified a number of issues that resulted in the City’s decision to not occupy the building for the performance.

“Over the Ledge supports the City’s decision; while it is painful, we agree that public safety is paramount,” they wrote. “Over the Ledge stands ready to assist the City in moving forward in support of this beautiful and historic building, and in ensuring a strong performing arts presence in the community.”

The Theatre administration asks for support at this time, and will certainly be needed in the coming weeks and months.

