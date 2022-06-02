Police identify Michigan woman, children, allegedly killed by boyfriend
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) - Police have identified a Wyoming woman and her two children who were allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend who then killed himself.
The Grand Rapids Press reports police have identified 33-year-old Liliana Landa-Sanchez and her daughters, 13-year-old Joelin Hernandez-Landa and 11-yar-old Ayzy Hernandez-Landa.
They were found slain early Tuesday in their home in Wyoming, just southwest of Grand Rapids. Police said they believe that Oscar Moran-Hernandez, 43, shot the three victims. Police say three other children, ages 2, 5, and 9, were in the house but not physically harmed, police said. Landa-Sanchez and Moran-Hernandez were parents to the younger two children.
The killings were discovered around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
