Advertisement

Police identify Michigan woman, children, allegedly killed by boyfriend

(D-Keine)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) - Police have identified a Wyoming woman and her two children who were allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend who then killed himself.

Read: Ford to invest $3.7B, 6,200 new union jobs in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri

The Grand Rapids Press reports police have identified 33-year-old Liliana Landa-Sanchez and her daughters, 13-year-old Joelin Hernandez-Landa and 11-yar-old Ayzy Hernandez-Landa.

They were found slain early Tuesday in their home in Wyoming, just southwest of Grand Rapids. Police said they believe that Oscar Moran-Hernandez, 43, shot the three victims. Police say three other children, ages 2, 5, and 9, were in the house but not physically harmed, police said. Landa-Sanchez and Moran-Hernandez were parents to the younger two children.

The killings were discovered around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dispute between Hillsdale County neighbors ends with one shot in the head
David Kirk
St. Johns Police Chief on leave, department evaluating work environment
Michigan schools see closures as temperatures could become dangerous for students
Ingham County Health Department investigate trailer park’s ‘toxic’ living conditions
I-496 in Lansing to close through October for rebuilding project

Latest News

Ford to invest $3.7B, 6,200 new union jobs in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri
Ford to invest $3.7B, 6,200 new union jobs in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri
‘Celebration of all things bacon’ -- Lansing Lugnuts hosting Baconfest 2022
WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Weekend outlook, BLOCK:AID returns, and more!
BLOCK:AID returns Thursday.
BLOCK:AID returns to Downtown Lansing Thursday, Washington Square closing early in preperation