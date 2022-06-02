May is for Miracles
In My View: Michiganders in the NBA finals

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a local angle to the NBA finals.

Golden State features Draymond Green, nine years in the league out of Michigan State and I believe he made a very sound career move staying with the Warriors as opposed to moving on in free agency. He needed the corps of players he is with in my view to become the star he has become.

And Al Horford for Boston would complete a dignified career with his first NBA title even though the Celtics are underdogs. Either way the former Grand Ledge High School standout has made more than $150 million in salaries in the NBA, so he has made some good moves along the way as well.

