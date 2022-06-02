Michigan State University discontinues COVID isolation housing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced it’s discontinuing its COVID-19 isolation housing once the 2022 fall semester begins.

Students who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past were sent to Hubbard Hall, located on the west side of campus.

MSU is still mandating COVID-19 booster shots for the upcoming semester. Students will still need to get an exemption if they’re not vaccinated.

”As we were making plans going into next year,” Dan Olsen said, “we realized that covid-19 has become part of our daily lives, much like the flu and other viruses.”

Olsen said students who test positive for COVID-19 will be asked to either return home or stay in their dorms and quarantine for at least five days. Requirements for roommates of students who test positive varies based on vaccination status.”

Next;

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.