Michigan parents: White House launches website to track baby formula crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, the White House launched a website to address the baby formula shortage. It tracks the administration’s efforts to get more formulas to supermarkets.

A quick browse through it shows their progress in boosting supply since Mid-May.

The tracker is available on the White House website.

