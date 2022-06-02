Advertisement

Michigan parents: White House launches website to track baby formula crisis

Whitehouse.gov - Formula Tracks Shortage Latest
By Amy Lyman
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, the White House launched a website to address the baby formula shortage. It tracks the administration’s efforts to get more formulas to supermarkets.

A quick browse through it shows their progress in boosting supply since Mid-May.

The tracker is available on the White House website.

