Michigan Court of Claims declines to put James Craig on 2022 ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - James Craig will not be on the 2022 Michigan GOP gubernatorial primary, according to a recent court ruling.

The State of Michigan Court of Claims has denied former Detroit Police Chief James Craig’s appeal to appear on the ballot in the primary for the upcoming gubernatorial race. That makes him the third of the five candidates rejected by the State Board of Canvassers to have their appeal denied.

Craig had asked for the court to allow him to run despite not having the 15,000 signatures necessary by Michigan law to appear on the ballot. He had argued, as businessman Perry Johnson had, that the fault in the signature gathering process was on the part of the company hired to gather the signatures.

Further, Craig’s team argued that the State Board of Canvassers stopped looking through the submitted signature sheets before they all had been counted. He said the Board had a duty to examine every signature before making a ruling.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher cited Wednesday’s ruling in Perry Johnson’s appeal.

“The issue at the heart of the request for mandamus relief in Count 1 has been resolved by the published Court of Appeals decision in Johnson,” Judge Gleicher wrote. “The Board did not have a clear legal duty to compare all of the signatures in the plaintiff’s nominating petitions...”

Judge Gleicher dismissed Craig’s petition with prejudice, meaning that Craig cannot refile the same claim again in that court.

