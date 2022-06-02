Advertisement

Michigan Amateur Coming to Hawk Hollow

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Golf Association of Michigan hosted reporters Thursday for a so called “media day” to promote the upcoming Michigan men’s amateur championship. The 111th edition of the Amateur will begin June 27th at Hawk Hollow in Bath Township. A field of 156 will play 36 holes of medal and the low 64 will be bracketed at that point for match play. The semi-finals and final matches will be contested July 1st. Grosse Pointe’s Patrick Sullivan, who played on the varsity team at the University of Michigan, is the defending champion. He has turned professional and will not defend.

