Lugnuts Add New Infielder

Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The parent Oakland A’s have sent infielder Alexander Campos to the Lansing Lugnuts. Campos, 22, is from Venezuela and he was 16 years old when he signed as an international free agent with the Seattle Mariners. They traded him to Oakland a year later. Campos comes to Lansing from the Arizona Complex League Athletics.

