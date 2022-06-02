Lansing police seek missing 17-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing.

More: Missing in Michigan

According to authorities, Lashay Denise Sylvester was last seen when she left her home May 22. Police said her family has reported her as a runaway and believe she may be in Metro Detroit.

Sylvester is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 225 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone who has seen Lashay Denise Sylvester or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.