Lansing police seek missing 17-year-old girl

Police said her family has reported her as a runaway.
Lashay Denise Sylvester
Lashay Denise Sylvester(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing.

According to authorities, Lashay Denise Sylvester was last seen when she left her home May 22. Police said her family has reported her as a runaway and believe she may be in Metro Detroit.

Sylvester is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 225 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone who has seen Lashay Denise Sylvester or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

