Hope College goes into lockdown due to nearby shooting, police seek suspect

HOLLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Hope College went into lockdown Wednesday night after a shooting near the college.

According to school authorities, the shooting happened on 16th Street, near the college. As of Wednesday night, a suspect has not been taken into custody and the college is urging people to take “appropriate action.”

WOODTV reported two people have been injured.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

