Holt Public Schools breaking ground on Midway Early Learning Center Thursday

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Holt Public Schools will be breaking ground on the Midway Early Learning Center.

The construction is part of the district’s $148 million bond proposal that was passed in May 2021. The bond provides funding for the district to address safety, security, and aging infrastructure in different buildings.

Also part of the proposal was a project at Elliott Elementary School, which broke ground on Wednesday.

Some improvements that will be made to the Midway Learning Center include:

improving the building’s HVAC system

remodeling a secure building entrance

and making safety improvements to the playground

The groundbreaking begins at 10 a.m.

