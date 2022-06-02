‘He enjoyed helping people’ -- Delta Township firefighter memorial service announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Aaron Andrew Gorden, paramedic and engineer with the Delta Township Fire Department, was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-96 on Monday.

Gorden was 49-years-old and was with the department for more than two decades. He was honored Wednesday by his colleagues by decorating one of the fire engines with his gear.

Background; Community mourns Delta Township firefighter, paramedic killed in motorcycle crash

A memorial service for Gorden will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M52, Owosso. The reception will be held at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel, 520 W. Main St. Owosso, on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 2-8 p.m.

Gorden was born and raised in Mid-Michigan, and graduated from Laingsburg High School in 1991. He spent most of his life in the Emergency Services field.

“Aaron loved his family and was a friend to many,” his obituary said. “He enjoyed helping people and had a big presence about him.”

Memorial contributions in Aaron’s name can be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences can be shared with the Gorden family on the Watkins Funeral Homes website.

