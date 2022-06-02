May is for Miracles
Ford to make major economic announcement

Full production of the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup started in April.
A pre-production Ford F-150 Lightning is shown in Bruce Township, Mich., May 12, 2021. The...
A pre-production Ford F-150 Lightning is shown in Bruce Township, Mich., May 12, 2021. The electric truck is aimed at the heart of the American auto market, a deliberate effort by Ford to move electric vehicles from specialized niche products to the mainstream. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company will make a major economic announcement Thursday morning regarding its electric vehicle production. The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Full production of the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup started in April. With a price tag of $40,000, it can travel as much as 300 miles per charge

Ford is reporting it is on track to deliver more than 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026. That’s equal to about one-third of the company’s global volume, on the way to 50% by 2030.

One of the most popular features of the Lightning is the “Frunk,” because of the front trunk, as the space is empty with no engine taking up real estate.

