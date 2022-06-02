Ford to make major economic announcement

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company will make a major economic announcement Thursday morning regarding its electric vehicle production. The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Full production of the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup started in April. With a price tag of $40,000, it can travel as much as 300 miles per charge

Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup now in full production

Ford is reporting it is on track to deliver more than 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026. That’s equal to about one-third of the company’s global volume, on the way to 50% by 2030.

One of the most popular features of the Lightning is the “Frunk,” because of the front trunk, as the space is empty with no engine taking up real estate.

Swedish pop group Frünké (Jimmy) performs “Junk In My Frunk,” a song about the @Ford #F150Lightning and its Frunk, in partnership with @Ford. pic.twitter.com/bOnRDi7Jjz — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 31, 2022

