Ford to make major economic announcement
Full production of the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup started in April.
DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company will make a major economic announcement Thursday morning regarding its electric vehicle production. The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.
Full production of the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup started in April. With a price tag of $40,000, it can travel as much as 300 miles per charge
Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup now in full production
Ford is reporting it is on track to deliver more than 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026. That’s equal to about one-third of the company’s global volume, on the way to 50% by 2030.
One of the most popular features of the Lightning is the “Frunk,” because of the front trunk, as the space is empty with no engine taking up real estate.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.