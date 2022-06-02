Diamond Classic Final Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The championship game in the 60th Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament is set for 7pm Monday at Kircher Municipal Park. St. Johns meets DeWitt. St. Johns has a 27-4 season record and will play in its third title game, looking for its first title. DeWitt has won previously. Both teams won semi-finals Wednesday, St. Johns 9-2 over Mason and DeWitt 3-0 over Portland.

