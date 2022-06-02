Detroit man sentenced to prison for sexual assault, robbery of 3 MSU students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Detroit man accused of breaking into a house in East Lansing two years ago is headed to prison.

Police say 26-year-old Lamont Rodgers sexually assaulted and robbed three Michigan State University students at gunpoint in January 2020.

There was no trial.

Ingham County prosecutors offered Rogers a plea deal in April 2021 so the victims would not have to testify and relive their trauma.

Police believe Rodgers, who was 24 at the time, used an unlocked door to enter the apartment at the 25 East apartment complex on Abbot Road. A neighbor told News 10 she heard loud crying from the apartment when the incident happened.

“I heard crying next door it was like very loud crying, so I peeked out and I heard them calling the police saying that someone was robbed so I went to check on them and one of the girls was bleeding from her head,” said Zaria Phillips, who was living next door to the victims.

Rogers was convicted on charges of:

criminal sexual conduct

armed robbery

home invasion

and one count of a felony firearm

A judge ordered him to serve a minimum of 22 years in prison with a maximum of 77 years.

